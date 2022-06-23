Watch CBS News
Local News

12-year-old Eduardo Jimenez found safe

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

UPDATE: Eduardo Jimenez has been found safe. Thank you for spreading the word.

MIAMI – The Miami Police Department needs help locating 12-year-old Eduardo Jimenez.

Eduardo went missing from the Little Havana area sometime Thursday.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

The 12-year-old boy stands 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

If you have any info on his whereabouts, please call Miami PD at (305) 603-6300 or (305) 579-6111.

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on June 23, 2022 / 6:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.