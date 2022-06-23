12-year-old Eduardo Jimenez found safe

UPDATE: Eduardo Jimenez has been found safe. Thank you for spreading the word.

MIAMI – The Miami Police Department needs help locating 12-year-old Eduardo Jimenez.

Eduardo went missing from the Little Havana area sometime Thursday.

He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black shoes.

The 12-year-old boy stands 5-feet 6-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds.

If you have any info on his whereabouts, please call Miami PD at (305) 603-6300 or (305) 579-6111.