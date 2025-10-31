Eden in West Park is a culinary sanctuary rooted in culture and community

Welcome to Eden — West Park's newest culinary paradise, where faith, culture and flavor bloom together in one vibrant experience. Founded by Cheryl and Eddy Aitah (pronounced eye-tah), Eden is more than a restaurant — it's a green space where community, creativity and culture meet under one inspired roof.

Named after the biblical Garden of Eden, the restaurant was created to bring back the notion of brotherly love.

"There's so much going on outside of these doors," said co-owner Cheryl Aitah, "and bringing everyone back together where it all technically started — a place of unity and comfort — we need that right now."

Menu reflects West African heritage

That spirit shines through the menu — a global journey rooted in Cheryl's West African heritage.

"I'm from Sierra Leone, he's from Nigeria," she explains, "and as West Africans we've traveled amongst the diaspora — our foods have infiltrated so many cuisines."

Something for every taste and budget

At Eden, you'll find a little bit of everything.

"If you're into burgers, steaks, wings, Italian, American — you name it," Cheryl explained. "You'll find it here and get a taste of Africa in the process."

And the best part? Eden is designed for everyone.

"Even if your pockets are not looking to be stretched," Cheryl said, "you can still walk in and have a great experience and have the ambiance still met. We have our all-day menu, our lunch specials — different things to just meet wherever you're at."

Guests praise food and atmosphere

Guests agree — the energy is beautiful, the dedication is clear, and the food is delicious. Many describe it as a true Garden of Eden, a space that resonates with vegetarians, naturalists, and food lovers alike.

As Cheryl puts it, "Opening something and being able to create something for yourself and building a legacy is always gonna be a challenge, but it's rewarding at the end of the day. Those sleepless nights — it's building for something, so we're grateful for that."

Signature dishes blend global influences

We tasted what Eden is all about.

First up: the Calypso Crunchwrap — a bold, flavor-packed creation filled with shrimp, cilantro-lime cabbage slaw and Mexican street corn, all topped with a creamy cilantro mayo sauce. It's hearty yet light, with layers of texture and zest in every bite.

Then there are the Spanish-style barrel-aged honey croquetas. These golden, crispy bites are made with Serrano ham and a creamy interior, finished with a drizzle of bourbon-aged honey and a touch of cilantro mayo. Rich, elegant and indulgent.

Other highlights include Eden's perfectly seasoned West African Jollof rice — a tomato-based rice dish with deep, savory flavor — and the whole fried Caribbean snapper. Served with sweet plantains and crispy fried yuca, the snapper is citrusy, tender and beautifully crisp on the outside.

Open daily in heart of West Park

Eden is open seven days a week, serving lunch and dinner in the heart of West Park — nestled between Hollywood, Hallandale Beach, and Miramar.

For more info: edenrestaurantfl.com