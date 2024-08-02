Early voting in Miami-Dade for the Florida Election gets underway Monday

MIAMI - Early voting in Miami-Dade for the Primary Election begins Monday and runs through Sunday, August 18.

There are 23 polling locations across the county where voters can cast their ballots.

Voters are urged not to wait until Election Day, August 20, to cast their ballot.

During early voting, registered voters can go to any of the 23 sites throughout the county. On Election Day, voters must go to their assigned precinct. Wait times for all 23 sites will be posted on the Elections Department's website and will be updated throughout the day. Voters can decide when and where is most convenient for them.

Florida is a closed primary state. That means voters registered with a political party may only vote in their respective party's primary election. However, there are several non-partisan races and questions that all Miami-Dade voters will be able to vote on, regardless of party affiliation.

Voters are also encouraged to review their customized sample ballots before heading to the polls.

Those heading to the polls must have proper identification. Bring a photo ID with your signature on it. So the best thing to do is bring your driver's license, passport, or state identification card.

Early voting in Broward begins Saturday, August 10, and runs through August 18.