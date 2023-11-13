Early giving begins for Give Miami Day

MIAMI - Miami's biggest day of generosity, Give Miami Day, is coming up.

Thursday, November 16th, is a day for everyone to help out and donate to their favorite nonprofits.

Give Miami Day is an online campaign to raise money for 1,100 local organizations in every nonprofit sector, from animals to education and from equity to arts. One of those nonprofits is CBS News Miami's Neighbors 4 Neighbors.

This year's campaign offers the community more ways and days to give. Donors can begin supporting their favorite causes during Early Giving, which opens up for a donation period from Monday, November 13 through Wednesday, November 15.

When the clock strikes 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, the 24-hour giving celebration officially launches.

Since 2012, Give Miami Day has raised more than $145 million for a thousand-plus community nonprofits.

Give Miami Day is hosted by The Miami Foundation and sponsored by Amazon. This year they hope to break another record for Greater Miami nonprofits.