Early and mail-by-voting for Florida exceed 1.4M so far

MIAMI -- With early voting sites opening Monday in many counties, slightly more than 1.4 million people had voted by mail or in person as of Tuesday morning, according to the state Division of Elections website.

Data posted on the site showed that 1,292,689 people had voted by mail, while 108,383 had cast ballots at early voting sites.

Democrats held an advantage in mail-in voting, while Republicans cast more in-person ballots.

In all, 580,518 registered Democrats and 549,812 registered Republicans had voted by mail or at early voting sites.

Meanwhile, 250,783 unaffiliated voters and 19,959 third-party voters had cast ballots.

Early voting sites are required to be open statewide from Saturday through Nov. 5.

But counties were allowed to open them as early as Monday. In addition to 37 counties that opened sites Monday, others will gradually open them during the week.