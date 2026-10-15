Man arrested in shooting death of beloved Miami community activist Dwight Wells, police say

Just over a year after a beloved community activist in Miami was shot and killed, police say they have made an arrest in the case.

In October 2025, 40-year-old Dwight C. Wells, the founder of "Bikes Up, Guns Down," was shot and killed as he played dominoes outside a Liberty City restaurant, according to police.

Jamar Lionel Jenkins Miami-Dade Corrections

Miami police said Jamar Lionel Jenkins, 39, was arrested on Wednesday.

CBS News Miami is gathering more information and will update this story as new details are learned.