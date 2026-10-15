Man arrested in shooting death of beloved Miami community activist Dwight Wells, police say
Just over a year after a beloved community activist in Miami was shot and killed, police say they have made an arrest in the case.
In October 2025, 40-year-old Dwight C. Wells, the founder of "Bikes Up, Guns Down," was shot and killed as he played dominoes outside a Liberty City restaurant, according to police.
Miami police said Jamar Lionel Jenkins, 39, was arrested on Wednesday.
CBS News Miami is gathering more information and will update this story as new details are learned.