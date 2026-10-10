Dwight Wells' loved ones keep anti-violence work going in Miami a year after he was killed

The legacy of a respected Miami community leader lives on.

"The life he lived spoke for itself; he was such a guy. I miss my son so much," said Mary Robbins Brown, mother of Dwight Wells, known by loved ones as "Screamer".

It's been one year since 40-year-old Wells was gunned down outside of his prominent Liberty City business, Winning and Won Turkey Legs.

"You took a great person away from us. Not only from his family, you took him away from a community that he was helping out. You took a good person away from us," said Trawonna Barron, Wells' sister.

Wells founded Wheels Up, Guns Down, an organization focused on turning youth away from violence and pushing them towards a life of positivity.

Wells advocated for a peaceful community and was heavily involved with the Miami youth. His loved ones say he dedicated his life to enriching his community.

"I know him just for always helping and never saying no, and I think that was beautiful," said Clarilee Ortiz.

A year later, many questions remain, and no arrests have been made. The family is still grappling with the loss of a man who meant so much to so many.

"My son was a son a mother needed, I long for him right now," said Brown.

Loved ones created the Dwight "Screamer" Wells Foundation in his honor, hosting community outreach events to spread positivity and kindness to neighbors.

"It's to continue to honor his legacy — to honor the man who created such a legendary organization and helped so much," said Dejourae Williams.

"I miss you son, you were a delight to me. I love you, baby," said Brown.

City of Miami Police are still searching for the suspect and are asking anyone with any information to forward it; you can remain anonymous.

Wells' foundation is hosting Screamer Day on Sunday, October 25, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. At Charles Hadley Park in Miami, in his honor.

Click here for more information on the Dwight "Screamer" Wells Foundation.