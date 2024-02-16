Dry weather to start the weekend, rain returns Sunday

MIAMI - Dry weather will start the weekend before rain moves in by Sunday morning. Rain will be heavy at times throughout the day with a few storms possible mainly south into Miami-Dade and the Keys.

A storm will develop in the Gulf and move east over the area on Saturday and Sunday. Moisture being pulled north will move into the area starting Saturday night. Showers are possible but should be scattered keeping most of the area dry. With the increase in moisture comes an increase in temperatures, highs should be able to easily push into the middle 80s Saturday afternoon.

Rain showers will be here by Sunday morning and will only increase throughout the day. By mid-day Sunday an area of steady rain and storms will be moving through the area. Rain will be heavy at times and may even lead to some brief minor flooding. The area of low pressure will be pushing a front through the area which may be able to trigger a few storms. The best chance to see a heavier storm remains south into the Kyes and parts of Miami-Dade.

Dry air moves in after Sunday's rain NEXT Weather

As quickly as the rain moves in Saturday night it will move out Sunday night. By Monday morning a few showers may linger across the area before being pulled away as cooler, drier air moves in.

Low humidity returns by the middle of the week along with a cooler breeze. Highs will be in the middle 70s after a brief morning chill with lows in the 50s. Pleasant afternoon sunshine is in the forecast for Tuesday through Thursday.