Experts warn driving through flooded streets could cost you big money

Driving through flooded streets not only a danger to you but also your wallet

MIAMI - With all the talk of flooding rains, now is a good time to remember the dangers the floods pose.

You've likely heard the phrase turn around, don't drown. But it's more than that.

Driving through flood waters can cost you big money.

Experts are saying if there are severe flooding conditions Friday into Saturday, stay home!

Mark Jenkins, with AAA, said they always discourage people from driving into puddles and flooded streets as you never know what could be under the water that'll cause damage.

"As we're heading into storm season, this is not likely to be the last storm that we deal with this summer work with your insurance provider and make sure you have adequate coverage to your car and home," said Mark Jenkins, AAA Public relations manager.

Jenkins says there are two different parts of an insurance auto policy; comprehensive is not required by law, but that is what will help any flooding damage done.

"This is the time of year where you do want to sit down with your insurance adjuster and make sure you have adequate coverage. Anytime you drive into standing water you're taking a risk, so I think that you need to be very careful especially when a storm is approaching like this," said Jenkins.

Jose Devarona, a technician at Beacon Auto Care says damages for flooded engines can be anywhere from $40-to-$10,000 depending on your car.

He advises people not to attempt to even drive into a flooded street and just turn around.

"Remember your engine breathes air, sucking in air, and it throws it out through the exhaust so instead of sucking in air, it's going to suck in water and the pistons cannot compress water like air so that connecting rod is just going to bend and that's it. You're done!" said Jose Devarona, a technician at Beach Auto Care.

If you end up driving into the street and get stuck, he has advice for you.

"Stay in the car, don't get out in that deep water and call a tow truck," said Devarona.

When it comes to flooding on street parking, he says besides interior damages you should be okay.

Just do not turn your car on while there's still water there to move it.

"If it's standing in a lot of water, get it towed and have the mechanic check it out. If not, you're basically taking a gamble," said Devarona.

Ideally, the best option is to have your car in a garage or somewhere elevated.

When it comes to insurance Jenkins said generally you can add comprehensive coverage to your policy, you will need to check with your specific insurance company to see the rules on when and how you can add more coverage.