Driving into darkness: Protecting wildlife, drivers on Alligator Alley

FDOT trying to make things better for drivers at night on Alligator Alley

MIAMI - If you ever take I-75/Alligator Alley you've got a driver's seat view of the Everglades, but the dark drive at night has South Florida commuters concerned.

Alligator Alley is a vital connection between South Florida and the Gulf Coast, where wildlife protection is a major priority for how people can travel.

"The visibility is poor, very poor," said Lamantha Miller, who crosses it weekly for work. "The big trucks, they don't slow down."

CBS News Miami went to see what drivers face overnight along the alley, and noticed just how dark it was without any overhead lights for most of the drive.

There's a reason why.

Lightless interstate protects wildlife

The east/west stretch of I-75 is essentially a wildlife corridor, spanning 80-miles through the heart of the Everglades.

Artificial light can disrupt all sorts of wildlife, many of which are found inside Big Cypress National Preserve.

According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the area is a designated "Dark Sky Park" which is a protected area of natural darkness. The Everglades is also a major "flyway" for birds and home to alligators, panthers, snakes and turtles.

"That's one of my fears. When I'm driving I also have to look out for them because rolling out of them can cause an accident, or swerving away from them can cause an accident," said Miller.

The uniqueness of this stretch of I-75 was clear to the state, resulting in wildlife crossings being built in the 90's.

There are close to 40 wildlife crossings across the alley, which allows wildlife to cross safely under the interstate. The area also has fencing that helps to funnel wildlife to the crossing which also prevents them from crossing traffic itself, according to the Florida Fish & Wildlife Commission.

"That's not only important for motorist safety, but also for, you know, wildlife safety and that connectivity, connecting one habitat of the Florida Panther National Wildlife Refuge over to the Big Cypress National Preserve," said Brent Setchell with the Florida Department of Transportation.

How Alligator Alley got its name

The alley was originally called Everglades Parkway, but the name "Alligator Alley" stuck, but not for the exact reason you might think.

A Tampa Bay Times article from the 90's said the American Automobile Association (AAA) coined the stretch "Alligator Alley" as an insult. The article states that "...state officials adopted it anyway, saying it was a colorful name that would attract tourists."

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Gregory Bueno patrols most of the alley and said staying alert and keeping a safe distance at all hours of the day is key to a safe journey.

"Alligator Alley is challenging in several ways," said Lt. Bueno. "There's not many exits out there, and it's an open road and challenges your integrity as a driver."

FDOT is trying to make things better for drivers traveling in the darkness.

Right now, a project is underway along Alligator Alley that includes upgrading markings on the road and upgrading signs to enhance nighttime visibility. That work is happening on a 14-mile stretch of the alley in Broward County west of the rest stop.