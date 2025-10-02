Miami-Dade authorities debut driverless police car to patrol neighborhoods

Residents in Miami-Dade may soon see a police car cruising their streets with no one behind the wheel.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office on Monday unveiled its first-ever self-driving vehicle, named "PUG," short for Police Unmanned Ground. Officials said the agency is the first in the country to put this kind of technology on the road.

The vehicle comes equipped with 360-degree cameras, license plate recognition, and even a deployable drone.

It is designed to patrol neighborhoods, integrate with law enforcement databases in real time, and provide support at crash scenes with tools such as thermal imaging and drone response.

"The PUG allows us to explore how new technology can keep people safe while making the best use of our resources. Deputies remain at the heart of this mission, and the PUG is here to support them," Sheriff Rosie Cordero-Stutz said.

Key features of the PUG self-driving police car

According to a press release, the self-driving car's features include AI-driven patrol functions, real-time crime analytics, and first responder support capabilities. Officials also noted that the vehicle comes at no cost to taxpayers.

For the first year, a deputy will remain inside to monitor operations. After that, the agency plans for the PUG to operate independently for about 16 hours each day.