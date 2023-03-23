Watch CBS News
Local News

Driver shot on Palmetto Expressway ramp in Doral

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Driver shot on Palmetto Expressway ramp
Driver shot on Palmetto Expressway ramp 00:29

MIAMI - A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot on a Palmetto Expressway ramp.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, just before 2:20 a.m. a white BMW SUV and a silver sedan were on the ramp to southbound State Road 826 from eastbound NW 36th Street.

At one point the silver vehicle pulled up along the driver's side of the BMW, and then someone inside started shooting.

The man driving the BMW was struck multiple times. He was taken to HCA Kendall Hospital with serious injuries.

The FHP said the driver of the silver vehicle sped off on southbound SR 826. They are now trying to find that driver and figure out what led to the shooting. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on March 23, 2023 / 8:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.