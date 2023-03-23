Driver shot on Palmetto Expressway ramp in Doral

MIAMI - A man was taken to the hospital after he was shot on a Palmetto Expressway ramp.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, just before 2:20 a.m. a white BMW SUV and a silver sedan were on the ramp to southbound State Road 826 from eastbound NW 36th Street.

At one point the silver vehicle pulled up along the driver's side of the BMW, and then someone inside started shooting.

The man driving the BMW was struck multiple times. He was taken to HCA Kendall Hospital with serious injuries.

The FHP said the driver of the silver vehicle sped off on southbound SR 826. They are now trying to find that driver and figure out what led to the shooting.