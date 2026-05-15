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Driver killed after flatbed truck slams into stopped box truck on U.S. 27, causing major traffic backups

By
Sergio Candido
Managing Editor, South
Sergio Candido is the managing editor for the South region at cbsnews.com, coordinating multiplatform news coverage for CBS Miami, CBS Texas and CBS Atlanta. He previously worked for outlets including Telemundo and The Miami Herald.
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Sergio Candido

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A driver was killed Friday morning in a crash involving a flatbed truck and a box truck on southbound U.S. 27 just before Krome Avenue, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP Lt. Alex Camacho said a yellow flatbed truck slammed into the rear of a box truck that was stopped at a traffic light at the intersection of southbound Okeechobee Road and Krome Avenue.

The driver of the flatbed truck died at the scene, authorities said. The driver of the box truck was not injured.

The crash caused major traffic delays Friday morning, with all southbound lanes at one point closed to traffic and drivers being diverted onto the shoulder to get by. Traffic cameras showed congestion building in the area, with backups expected to stretch toward the Broward County line.

Officials urged drivers to avoid southbound U.S. 27 near Krome Avenue as Florida Department of Transportation crews and troopers remained at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

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