Driver held without bond, accused of going over 120 mph in fatal 2024 Lauderhill crash, legal documents show

A driver is being held without bond, accused of reaching speeds over 120 mph three seconds before the 2024 Lauderhill crash that killed a man and injured three others, according to legal documents.

Officials said the crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. on May 23 in the 1400 block of NW 31st Avenue in a 35-mile-per-hour speed zone, when Cristian Dupont Gonzalez, 24, the driver of a blue Mercedes, collided with a silver Chevrolet sedan.

The Chevrolet's sole occupant, 50-year-old Daryl L. Walker, was later pronounced dead at Broward Health Medical Center.

Dupont Gonzalez remains in custody

Dupont Gonzalez was being held at the Broward Sheriff's Office Main Jail and has been charged with one count of vehicular homicide, two counts of reckless driving causing serious bodily injury, four counts of reckless driving causing property damage and one count of driving with a suspended license.

Court documents show that at the time of the crash, Dupont Gonzalez's driver's license had been suspended since September 20, 2021.

Legal documents also show that Dupont Gonzalez was placed on probation in Broward on April 4, 2023, for the crime of aggravated fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer.

Three others injured

According to Lauderhill police, the Mercedes was carrying three adult occupants who were all transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.