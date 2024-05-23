Watch CBS News
One dead, three hurt in fiery Lauderhill crash

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

One dead, three injured in Lauderhill crash 02:03

FORT LAUDERDALE - First responders raced against time to pull a woman from a burning car after it was involved in a crash in Lauderhill.

Witnesses told CBS News Miami that a silver Chevy on NW 31st Avenue was attempting to make a left turn at NW 14th Street when it was hit by a black sedan. That sedan traveled across the road, crashed in front of a tire shop, and caught fire.

First responders raced against time to put out the fire and pull a woman from the burning car.

Four people were taken to the hospital where one died.  

First published on May 23, 2024 / 7:57 AM EDT

