Watch CBS News
CBS News Miami

Driver crashes into side of apartment building in Miami-Dade

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Driver crashes into home
Driver crashes into home 00:44

MIAMI – Residents at a northeast Miami-Dade apartment building were woken up by a bang this morning after a driver apparently lost control and crashed into the side of the building.

One resident said, "That's her bedroom!"

She says dangerous drivers are an on-going issue in the area.

We've reached out to police about whether speed or alcohol may have been a factor.

It's unclear if the driver will be facing any charges at this time. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on November 13, 2022 / 6:44 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.