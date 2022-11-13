Driver crashes into side of apartment building in Miami-Dade
MIAMI – Residents at a northeast Miami-Dade apartment building were woken up by a bang this morning after a driver apparently lost control and crashed into the side of the building.
One resident said, "That's her bedroom!"
She says dangerous drivers are an on-going issue in the area.
We've reached out to police about whether speed or alcohol may have been a factor.
It's unclear if the driver will be facing any charges at this time.
