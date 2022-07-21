Possible drive-by shooting in NW Miami-Dade leaves 16-year-old hospitalized
MIAMI – A teenager has been shot in northwest Miami-Dade.
The scene is in the 2500 block of NW 58 Street.
Miami-Dade police say the victim is a 16-year-old boy. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.
We don't know his condition, but he was alive.
Police say this looks like a drive-by shooting.
If you have any information on this shooting, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
