Possible drive-by shooting in NW Miami-Dade leaves 16-year-old hospitalized

MIAMI – A teenager has been shot in northwest Miami-Dade.

The scene is in the 2500 block of NW 58 Street.

Miami-Dade police say the victim is a 16-year-old boy. He was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

We don't know his condition, but he was alive.

Police say this looks like a drive-by shooting.

If you have any information on this shooting, please call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.