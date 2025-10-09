Watch CBS News
Drive-by shooting in Lauderhill leaves 1 child with injuries

By
Julia Falcon
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.
Julia Falcon

A child is injured after a drive-by shooting in Lauderhill last night.

Lauderhill police said the shooting happened around 7:48 p.m. in the area of 3551 NW 8th Court. 

When officers arrived at the scene, there was a young girl with a gunshot wound. She was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police didn't release information about a possible vehicle description.

The shooting is under investigation. Lauderhill police ask anyone with information to contact the Lauderhill Police Department or Broward Crime Stoppers.

