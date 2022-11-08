Drawbridge lockdowns in Miami-Dade ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

MIAMI - Miami-Dade announced they will begin locking down all drawbridges on the Miami River and the Intercoastal Waterway Tuesday morning in advance of tropical-storm-force winds of 39 mph or higher.

These bridges will remain closed for the duration of severe weather and until the drawbridges and waterways can be assessed for damages.

Here is what officials said about the closures:

"In Miami-Dade County, drawbridges over the Miami River will be closed sequentially starting from the westernmost to the easternmost bridge (upstream to downstream)."

"Drawbridges over the Intracoastal Waterway will be closed sequentially starting from the southernmost to the northernmost bridge. Drawbridges will re-open in the opposite sequence. The first bridge to be locked down is the Tamiami Canal Bridge, followed by the 27th Avenue Bridge and all other Miami River bridges. This closure will continue eastward to the mouth of the Miami River."