Broward Sheriff's Office investigating after West Park shooting leaves woman dead
WEST PARK, Broward -- Broward officials responded to a shooting incident in West Park on Saturday evening, leaving a woman dead.
The incident took place near the 5500 block of Southwest 18th Street.
According to a statement from the Broward Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived at the scene and discovered a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was transported to a local hospital where she died upon arrival.
BSO's Homicide Unit detectives are investigating this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.
