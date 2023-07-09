Watch CBS News
Broward Sheriff's Office investigating after West Park shooting leaves woman dead

WEST PARK, Broward -- Broward officials responded to a shooting incident in West Park on Saturday evening, leaving a woman dead.  

The incident took place near the 5500 block of Southwest 18th Street. 

According to a statement from the Broward Sheriff's Office, deputies arrived at the scene and discovered a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman was transported to a local hospital where she died upon arrival. 

BSO's Homicide Unit detectives are investigating this incident. 

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

