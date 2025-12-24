Meet Draco: Miami-Dade shelter dog hopes for a Christmas miracle and forever home

Meet Draco: a lovable dog who will be spending his third Christmas at Miami-Dade Animal Services. And this holiday season, they are hoping for a Christmas miracle.

Five-year-old Draco first came to Miami-Dade Animal Services almost 3 years ago sad, neglected, and needing more than just food.

"Draco came in severely emaciated, basically as an abused case, we had to look into the investigation because he was previously adopted from us when he was a lot younger," said Gabriela Delgado, with Miami-Dade Animal Services

Now, after a compassionate rehabilitation through MDAS' enrichment medical and behavioral program, he has transformed into the healthy, lovable dog he is today.

"Unfortunately, he keeps getting overlooked. He then went into a whole training program. He is fully trained. He went to a training camp in central Florida. He got basic obedience skills. That's why he's very calm, he's a very obedient dog," said Delgado.

This Christmas, on top of his list is a forever home.

"We want him to find his forever family. We want to make sure that the family he goes to will never put him in the position how he came into us because it was truly, truly sad" said Delgado.

"All he wants and all we want for him is to find that family that's gonna love him and cherish him until the day he's gone," said Delgado.

We are hoping for that Christmas miracle for Draco and any other pets here at Miami-Dade Animal Services.