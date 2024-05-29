Watch CBS News
Local News

Dr. Howard Hepburn becomes BCPS's 6th superintendent in less than 4 years

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - Dr. Howard Hepburn officially became the new superintendent of Broward County Public Schools.

Hepburn, who was picked to replace superintendent Doctor Peter Licata, was sworn in Wednesday morning.

Licata retired last month due to health issues.

Dr. Hepburn is the county's sixth superintendent in less than four years.  

The ceremony was held at the Kathleen C. Wright Administration Center in downtown Fort Lauderdale. 

The School Board of Broward County unanimously approved his employment on May 21. 

Dr. Hepburn leads the sixth-largest school system in the nation and the second-largest in the state.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

First published on May 29, 2024 / 3:23 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.