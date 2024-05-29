Dr. Howard Hepburn becomes BCPS's 6th superintendent in less than 4 years

MIAMI - Dr. Howard Hepburn officially became the new superintendent of Broward County Public Schools.

Hepburn, who was picked to replace superintendent Doctor Peter Licata, was sworn in Wednesday morning.

Licata retired last month due to health issues.

Dr. Hepburn is the county's sixth superintendent in less than four years.

The ceremony was held at the Kathleen C. Wright Administration Center in downtown Fort Lauderdale.

The School Board of Broward County unanimously approved his employment on May 21.

Dr. Hepburn leads the sixth-largest school system in the nation and the second-largest in the state.