Broward School Board to discuss proposed separation package for outgoing superintendent

FORT LAUDERDALE - The Broward County School Board is set to discuss a proposed separation agreement for former Superintendent Dr. Peter Licata.

The proposal, negotiated between Licata and Board Chairwoman Lori Alhadeff, officially ends his role as superintendent on April 16th, according to the Sun Sentinel.

After that through July 1st, Licata's job title would be "special advisor" to new Superintendent Howard Hepburn. Licata would keep the same $350,000 annual salary and benefits as he received as superintendent.

After July 1st, Licata would work nine weeks as a consultant for the district's bond construction program at the same salary but without benefits.

Some board members have expressed concern that the package is too generous

First published on May 21, 2024 / 6:34 AM EDT

