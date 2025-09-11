Dozens receive free breast cancer screenings at Miami Gardens event

Dozens of women received free breast cancer screenings Thursday at an event hosted by the City of Miami Gardens, the Susan G. Komen Foundation and CBS News Miami.

Screenings at local recreation center

The screenings were offered throughout the day inside a mobile "mammovan" parked at the Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Center.

Breast cancer is the second leading cause of death among women, and more than 300,000 new cases are expected to be reported this year.

Among those participating was CBS Miami morning anchor Betty Nguyen, who underwent her own screening to help raise awareness. One woman traveled from Tamarac for what she said was her very first mammogram.

Demand exceeds expectations

The turnout was so strong that Miami Gardens city officials said they plan to organize another event soon.

Health officials said at least two women from Thursday's screenings will be sent directly for biopsies, while another dozen will need follow-up exams.