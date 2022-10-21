Dozens of Broward County students march to raise awareness about bullying in effort to end it

Dozens of Broward County students march to raise awareness about bullying in effort to end it

FORT LAUDERDALE- More than 100 students in Broward County on Friday marched together to raise awareness about bullying, in an effort to help stop it.

The event allowed students to share their experiences with being bullied.

"I've been bullied before," said Daijah McClover, 15, while referencing incidents while she was in the fifth grade. "A lot of the people didn't like what my hair looked like, what my clothes looked like (and) what kind of shoes I wore."

Daijah says she learned a lot from her experience and knows how damaging bullying can be.

"Sometimes I would look at myself in the mirror and all the things that they said to me I would start seeing it," she said.

County officials said it was important to show support for students.

"We want to let the kids know it's not cool to do it but also we are here to help you," said Val Wolberg, a parks department manager., adding that the event was important to have in order to send a message to those who are being bullied but also to those who may be doing the bullying. "A lot of people fight their own battles that others can't see. So you never know what someone is going through."

That message is an important one to spread if the hurt many young students face while being bullied is to end, organizers and participants said..

"It's really important just to know that there is someone is in your corner," Daijah said. "Because there's been times when I didn't think there was anyone in my corner."

The parade is just one effort the county does, and officials also offer free, year-round programs to educate students in the county.