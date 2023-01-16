Dozens of bicyclists take over Miami streets, highways during Wheels Up, Guns Down

Dozens of bicyclists get on SR 826 West during Wheels Up, Guns Down event in Miami

MIAMI - Dozens of bicycle riders took to the streets in Miami on Monday afternoon to participate in this year's Wheels Up, Guns Down event.

At around 4:40 p.m. the riders had made their way onto SR 826, affecting traffic. They got off the highway again and then got on again.

At 4:54 p.m. the riders were off the highway again and had stopped in the middle of a Miami Gardens street.

Images did not show police units in the area.

Riders eventually took to the streets again and began riding.

CBS4 cameras caught those riders pedaling mostly with traffic, but there were some who were riding against traffic.

Chopper 4 video showed at least one police helicopter flying over the riders.

Earlier, the riders had gathered outside of a convenience store before they headed out to the streets.

Bicyclists gather in downtown Miami for this year's Wheels Up, Guns Down event. CBS4

There were no 2-wheel or 3-wheel motorized vehicles among the riders.

Law enforcement agencies said they would be out in force and patrolling the roads as they expected hundreds of people to take part in rides.

The annual event started as a way to honor a slain biker in Philadelphia. In recent years, it's become a dangerous display of riders doing stunts and racing on South Florida streets.

Miami-Dade police, the Broward Sheriff's Office, the Florida Highway Patrol, and other local law enforcement agencies said they will not tolerate any ATV or dirt bike riders who ride in a reckless manner, block traffic, ride against it, pop wheelies, or ride on sidewalks. It's become an annual problem in South Florida.

They have plans to shut down reckless riders when they are spotted.

"Let's honor the memory and legacy of Dr. King with honor and respect," said Miami-Dade Director Freddy Ramirez. "We are asking those who ride these vehicles to be respectful."

The Florida Highway Patrol said they will be out in full force, providing a highly visible presence on highways to deter reckless behavior. But that's not all.

"We will have support from our aircraft operations unit which will monitor traffic and report individuals or groups interfering with other motorists or driving recklessly to troopers patrolling on the ground," said FHP Lt. Alejandro Camacho.