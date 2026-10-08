Downtown Neighbors Alliance says Miami retaliated after president criticized city leadership in legal letter

The president of the Downtown Neighbors Alliance accused Miami officials Thursday of retaliating against the organization because of his public criticism of city leadership, according to a legal letter the group sent to the city manager.

The four-page cease-and-desist letter alleges discrimination and retaliation, citing what the alliance describes as a pattern of actions that have hindered its community activities.

The letter points to several incidents, including canceled town halls and last-minute security changes for a community movie night. The alliance says they amount to a broader pattern of retaliation.

"Viewed in isolation, the City may attempt to characterize each of these incidents as ordinary administrative delay or event-specific decision-making," the letter states. "Viewed together, however, the pattern is deeply concerning."

Alliance President James Torres addressed city officials at a Miami city meeting.

"After raising the concern, I was told, 'You picked your poison,'" Torres told commissioners.

Torres said he has been outspoken in criticizing the city's administration but argued that any consequences should not affect the organization or its members.

"I have been very vocal and critical of the administration because of things that are happening," Torres said. "If they want to penalize anybody, they should penalize me, not the rest of the community or voters who are a part of this."

He said neighboring community organizations have not faced similar obstacles.

"We kind of look at this and say, there's a problem here," he said.

The alliance has given the city several days to respond to the letter before it considers further legal action.

"I truly believe the First Amendment right is there for us, and government should be working for its people, not the other way around," Torres said.

CBS News Miami contacted the city manager's office and the city's communications team by phone, email, and in person for comment on the allegations and did not receive a response.

You can read the Downtown Neighbors Alliance's full legal letter below