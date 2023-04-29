Double shooting under investigation in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - Police detectives are investigating a double shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade on Friday evening.

A woman and a juvenile were shot while inside a vehicle at around 9 p.m. in the area of Northwest 80th Street and 11th Court, according to police.

Authorities said the woman was shot in the upper body and the juvenile was shot in the leg.

Police said the shooter fled the scene in an unknown vehicle.

CBS News Miami cameras showed several police units inside an area roped off with yellow police tape.

No additional information was immediately made available.

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477 or (305) 471-TIPS.