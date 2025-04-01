Doral woman arrested for allegedly defrauding man of thousands in tarot card scheme, authorities say

A Doral woman is accused of posing as a tarot card reader, defrauding a man out of thousands of dollars during spiritual cleansings, and refusing to return the money, authorities said.

Carmen Valdez De Miguel Miami-Dade Corrections

Carmen Valdez De Miguel, 67, faces charges of organized scheme to defraud, grand theft, and resisting an officer without violence, records show.

Affidavit reveals alleged scheme

According to the arrest affidavit, the victim contacted Valdez De Miguel, who identified herself as Maria Rodriguez, after finding a tarot card reading flyer on March 11. On March 13, he met with Valdez De Miguel for a $20 tarot card reading at an apartment in the 8800 block of NW 36th Street.

"[Valdez De Miguel] conducted a tarot card reading and subsequently informed the victim that he required a deeper spiritual cleansing procedure, which would cost between $600 and $700," the arrest affidavit said. "The victim agreed to provide a partial payment before the cleansing session."

A day later, on March 14, he returned for a spiritual cleansing, paying $300 via Zelle to Valdez De Miguel, the affidavit said.

"During this visit, [Valdez De Miguel] conducted the spiritual cleansing session and inquired about the victim's available bank balance," the affidavit said. "The victim disclosed that he had $8,000 available, at which point [Valdez De Miguel] instructed him to bring the full amount on his next visit.

"[Valdez De Miguel] assured him that if she used the money in a ritual, it would double, and she would then return it to him that same day."

Five days after that, on March 19, he brought $3,000 in cash, telling authorities the money disappeared during the ritual with Valdez De Miguel.

"[Valdez De Miguel] placed the money inside a bag along with eggs," the affidavit said. "The victim expressed concern about the cash being placed with the eggs to prevent damage to the bills. [Valdez De Miguel] proceeded with the ritual, during which the bag containing the eggs and cash was broken.

"Upon opening the bag, the victim observed only broken eggs and worms moving inside, with no signs of the money. The victim stated that he was in shock and stepped back while the defendant also appeared visibly startled."

Victim asks for money back

Afterward, the victim requested his money be returned, at which point [Valdez De Miguel] "seemingly disoriented from the ritual, claimed she was unable to do so due to her state of mind but assured him that she would return it the following day."

Later, Valdez De Miguel said it couldn't be released "until the candles extinguished on their own."

On March 31, Valdez De Miguel, who had multiple warrants under an alias, was taken into custody, resisted arrest, and was taken to Baptist Hospital for medical evaluation.

"She was given the opportunity to return the victim's money but denied knowing him," the affidavit said.