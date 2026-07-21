Crews work to extinguish warehouse fire in Doral, officials say

Crews in Doral raced to extinguish a fire that broke out at a warehouse on Tuesday afternoon.

Few details have been released, but crews responded to report of the fire at a warehouse located along Northwest 107th Avenue.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the building was evacuated as crews worked to extinguish the blaze, and no injuries were reported.

The fire was quickly brought under control, but crews remained at the scene to keep an eye on hotspots.

It's unknown what sparked the blaze.