Doral businesses feel uncertainty as Venezuelan community reacts to political shift

Maria Del Nogal hasn't been back to Venezuela in nearly a decade.

"You don't have any, any rights in Venezuela," said Del Nogal.

Del Nogal, a manager at Sabor Venezolano in Doral, said the capture of Maduro brings great hope but many unknowns for the future.

"They just launched a new law, everyone who can express their support to the US actions they can be in jail without any defense, basically," said Del Nogal.

Del Nogal told CBS News Miami that people in Venezuela don't feel safe even messaging in opposition to the current regime out of fear of being captured.

Watching for what comes next

She said they're waiting to see what will happen after President Trump said the U.S. will run the country.

"I welcome the challenge of seeing people go back; they should have the opportunity to go back, they should have that option, they should be able to go back somewhere that is safe," said Doral Mayor Christi Fraga.

Fraga said Venezuelans living in Doral have told her they would still keep investments locally if they return home.

"I don't necessarily think Doral is going to empty out. Even when things were good in Venezuela, it was always a desirable community," Fraga said.

Businesses feeling the impact

Some local businesses have felt a change since the Trump administration announced TPS would end in November 2025.

"Doral, especially Doral, has been feeling that fear from people. A lot of people, they're not around or leaving," Del Nogal said.

She explained that they've seen fewer customers over the last year.

"We know businesses, especially the small businesses, have struggled," Fraga said.

Fraga told CBS News Miami it's due to a combination of losing workers who had TPS, fewer people going out for fear of deportation, and rising costs to run a business.

"So I'm hoping that's going to eventually stabilize because that does say a lot about what will happen over the next couple months here in the United States," said Fraga.

Hope for a safe return someday

Del Nogal hopes she can return to Venezuela safely soon.

"If the regime entirely is out of Venezuela and we can have finally a democracy, a real democracy, and we can tell how we feel and what we think with liberty, I for sure will be back," said Del Nogal. "The fear is you don't know if you're safe. You're not safe to tell what you think, you're not safe because you have the colectivos, those armed people around their area, around their neighborhoods."