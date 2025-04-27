3-year-old hospitalized after being found unresponsive in community pool, Doral police say

A Doral 3-year-old girl was transported to a local hospital after being found unresponsive in a community pool Saturday evening, police said.

At about 7 p.m., officers were called to the 8200 block of NW 41st Street to a report of a child in distress, according to the Doral Police Department. When they arrived, they found the toddler and immediately performed CPR until Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived.

The child was transported to Jackson Hospital West and was later transferred to Nicklaus Children's Hospital, where she remains, officials said. Her condition is unknown, but police said she was stable.

The incident is under investigation.

"Drowning is preventable, and it is also the No. 1 cause of unintentional death of children ages 1 to 4," said Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez said during a press event in 2024.

The majority of the drowning deaths in 2024 happened in swimming pools, according to the governor's office.