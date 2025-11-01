Man charged with attempted murder in Doral Halloween road rage shooting, court documents say

The suspect of a road rage shooting in Doral that sent a man to the hospital on Halloween is facing an attempted murder charge, court documents said.

According to the arrest affidavit obtained by CBS News Miami, 54-year-old Emilio Rodriguez was arrested late Friday night for second-degree attempted murder for shooting a man in the face during the road rage incident.

A shooting on Halloween night

Around 7:45 p.m., police responded to the area of Northwest 87th Avenue and 64th Street regarding a road rage incident.

According to the affidavit, the victim and Rodriguez exited their vehicles and began to argue. The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, the lead investigators of the incident, did not provide details regarding the subject matter of the argument.

As the victim began walking back to his Maybach, Rodriguez allegedly pulled out a gun and began screaming at him. When the victim turned around, Rodriguez fired his gun, striking the man in the face, before entering his car and driving off, the affidavit said.

The victim's car stopped less than a mile away in Downtown Doral near shops busy with crowds of trick-or-treaters. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to the face and he was taken to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

According to the affidavit, the incident was caught on camera, which led MDSO deputies, with the assistance of Doral Police, to find Rodriguez and take him into custody. After being read his Miranda rights, Rodriguez allegedly admitted to the shooting, calling it a "warning shot" near the victim's head.