Suspect arrested after Doral road rage shooting leaves man wounded, police say

A road rage dispute ended with a man being shot in the face in northwest Miami-Dade County, according to investigators.

It happened Friday night on Northwest 87th Avenue near Northwest 64th Street.

Witness saw cars pull alongside

A witness saw a car pull up next to a white-and-black Maybach. Someone in the car pulled a gun and shot a man in the Maybach, according to the witness.

Gunfire hit the victim in the face, Miami-Dade Sheriff's detectives said.

Luxury car rolled into Doral crowds

Both cars left the scene. The victim's Maybach stopped less than a mile away in downtown Doral near shops busy with crowds of trick-or-treaters.

Paramedics took the victim to HCA Kendall Regional Medical Center. He arrived in stable condition.

Sheriff's deputies arrested the shooter.

CBS News Miami will provide updates when more information becomes available.