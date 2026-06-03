Homicide investigation underway in Doral after 4 people, including minors, found dead in home, deputies say

A homicide investigation is underway in Doral after the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said four people, including two minors, were found dead inside a home on Tuesday night.

Four people, including two minors, were found dead inside a Doral home on Tuesday night, according to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office.

Few details have been released, but the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said that just after 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Doral police were called to a home in the area of Northwest 111 Court and Northwest 72nd Terrace for a welfare check.

When police arrived, the MDSO said that officers entered the home and found an unresponsive adult female, an unresponsive adult male, and two unresponsive juvenile females.

Members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived at the home and pronounced all four people dead at the scene.

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Homicide Bureau detectives also responded to the scene and have since taken over the investigation.

No other information has been released.