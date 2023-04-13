Watch CBS News
DoorDash suspends operations in Fort Lauderdale because of flooding

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE -- DoorDash said Thursday that it has suspended operations in Fort Lauderdale because of massive flooding in the city.

In an emailed statement, the company said it has activated its severe weather protocol.

"Flooding in Fort Lauderdale has created road conditions that make driving extremely dangerous, if not impossible," DoorDash spokesperson Julian Crowley said in an emailed statement.

Over 20 inches of rainfall was reported at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Wednesday as a storm cell stalled over the city, swamping roads and neighborhoods.

The National Weather Service issued a flood emergency for Broward County that extends until Thursday evening.

