"Don't worry": Mother says strange note found in missing autistic son's car

MIAMI – Miami-Dade police are looking for 20-year-old Alejandro Suarez, who went missing on July 4.

Suarez told his mother he needed to go do something for school.

"The day before, he talked to me and said, 'Mom, I have to go to the school for some class. I have to bring something,'" said Odalys Heredia. "I said, 'Alex, it's July 4th. The school is closed.'"

Heredia said he insisted that he would be right back.

She said her son is autistic and has Asperger's syndrome, and said he drives himself to and from class at the Miami Dade College Kendall campus three times a week.

Home surveillance video showed him walking out the door and getting in his blue Honda Civic.

A few hours later, Heredia said she knew something was not right and tried to call him.

"He didn't answer," she said. "And never in his life he doesn't answer any calls or any messages. Never."

Suarez's car was found parked at a church near the campus. A witness from the church told the family they saw him meet up with some people and go with them in their car.

In his car, they found a note. According to Heredia, it said he wanted to "be free to go and help others," and said not to worry about him.

Even though it was his handwriting, his mother said it does not sound like something he would write.

"The note was very impersonal," she said. "Because he loves me too much. He loves his sister too much."

His sister, Leydis, hopes her brother hears their message – to come home.

"All I want my brother to know is that we love him and that we miss him, and we hope he comes back soon."

Suarez is described as 5-feet 6-inches, 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket and blue jeans.

The family is offering a reward of $5,000 for any concrete information leading to his return.

If you know anything, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.