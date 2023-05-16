Donors help make prom dreams come true for some Miami-Dade students in need

The dream becomes a reality for students ahead of prom

MIAMI -- It's a dream for many girls: racks and racks of dresses in every color and countless styles surrounded by shelves filled with bling.

The students also have dozens of accessories -- beautiful necklaces to fashionable earrings -- to choose from as they look to put their prom night outfits together thanks to the generosity of donors who have provided the wardrobe and wearables.

Officials say 98 percent of the items are brand new, and not only are the students given the whole fashion prom package they receive tickets to grad bash. Gift cards are also donated.

Ashley Alexander is one of the students who couldn't be more excited.

The prom boutique allows students to find the perfect outfit for the big event. CBS News Miami

Just last week, she was not planning on attending her prom because she couldn't afford a dress but has changed her mind thanks to the prom boutique at Lindsey Hopkins Technical College, which is open until the first week of June. .

"I feel very blessed because my mom has four kids," Ashley said. "Knowing I can help her, I feel very thankful (to) who set this up."

For the past 11 years, Miami-Dade public schools, along with community donors, local stores, community organizations and volunteers, have provided deserving students with everything they need to look radiant on their special night.

Schools Superintendent Jose Dotres recently stopped by the store for words of encouragement and even some fashion tips.

"What makes this a tuxedo you know what makes it a tuxedo this right here. This is what makes it a tuxedo otherwise it would be a regular suit you look super sharp. Congratulations" said Superintendent Jose Dotres.

The store is not only for the ladies but also for the men, offering tuxedos, ties, bow ties and shoes.

The young men are also able to pick whatever they want from the store for a night they will never forget.

"I didn't pick it," one of thee students said while trying on a tux. "So I think it looks better on me don't you think?"

