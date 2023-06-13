Trump supporters, detractors gather at Miami courthouse ahead of his arraignment

MIAMI - Supporters of former President Donald Trump and those critical of him gathered near the federal courthouse in downtown Miami on Tuesday morning ahead of his afternoon arraignment.

Special counsel Jack Smith charged Trump in a 37-count indictment last week, alleging that the former president mishandled classified documents brought to his Mar-a-Lago resort and engaged in a conspiracy to obstruct justice.

Those in the former president's camp say they don't think the charges are valid.

Gregg Donovan, who came from California to support Trump, said that this is a "very sad day in America" while protesting outside the courthouse. Donovan says this is "surreal" and is "the worst day since President Kennedy and President Lincoln were shot."

"I thought America was supposed to be the leader of, you know, the example, and now what's happening. I don't know. I mean, we'll see. I mean, if he's found guilty, I mean I just, I have another dream ticket. It could be, uh, Trump DeSantis and then DeSantis could pardon him, so," he said.

Domenic Santana, of Miami, spoke out against the former president. He called Trump "a graduate from the school of rats" and said he "should have gone to jail a long time ago."

"Come on, let's call a spade a spade enough is enough. I'm not blind. I got my own daughter and my mother, they voted for Trump so look what I'm up against in my own household. This whole country has been brainwashed from the biggest con and he has a cult following though and they believe his lies," he said.

Maurice Symonette, a Trump supporter with a group known as "Blacks for Trump", spoke about Jack Smith saying they're there to defy Smith.

"We're here, we're here to support Trump because this guy here, Jack Smith thinks that because he arrested Trump, that everybody going be scared to support him. But we're here to let this punk know that we are here to defy him," said Symonette.

"I'm for Trump because Trump really loved Black people and has always been with Black people and has always helped us," he added.

Around 10:30 a.m., the crowd was pushed back from an area by the courthouse where the media was stationed due to a "security threat." Reporter Joe Gorchow said someone had attached a fake television to a light pole. It had a message taped to its front that used an expletive to describe the "communist media." The TV was taken down. A police K9 alerted to the area and members of the bomb squad were brought in to check it out.

Just before noon, the all clear was given and people were allowed to return to the area.

On Monday, Miami Police Chief Manny Morales said safety is paramount and all officers will be on high alert.

"Make no mistake. We are taking this event extremely seriously. We know the potential for things to take a turn for the worse. That's not the Miami way," he said.

Morales said any protests should be peaceful and civil.

"We're ready. Ready for it to be over and done," he said.

Security for Trump's court appearance includes U.S. Marshals, responsible for securing the courthouse and federal grounds; U.S. Secret Service, responsible for providing security for Trump as a former president; Miami police, responsible for securing the streets around the courthouse; and Miami-Dade police, who will provide added security around the courthouse, Trump National Doral, and the movement of Trump around the county.

The Florida Highway Patrol will help with road closures and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will also offer assistance.