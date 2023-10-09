Domestic disturbance escalates to barricaded subject, woman injured, shots fired at police

MIAMI - A domestic disturbance call Monday afternoon escalated to shots being fired at police by a barricaded subject and a woman requiring medical assistance, according to Fort Lauderdale police.

Authorities said they responded to a disturbance call between family members at around 2:30 p.m. near SW 28th Way and Riverland Road.

"As officers were arriving on scene, a man barricaded himself inside the residence with a firearm. The man fired multiple shots towards arriving officers while barricaded alone inside," police said.

A woman who was injured in the original disturbance was transported by a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities said the SWAT team was attempting to make contact with the barricaded man.

Nearby schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Images from Chopper 4 showed a strong police presence with at least a dozen marked and unmarked police units.

Police shut down Riverland Road due to the police activity.

Residents in the area of SW 28th Way and Riverland Road are asked to stay indoors while police work to resolve this situation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.