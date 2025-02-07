Dolphins' Tyreek Hill says he wants to stay in Miami and regrets comments made after season finale

Tyreek Hill wants to stay in Miami and he regrets his comments after the Dolphins' final game of the season that suggested he wanted out.

The star receiver said he doesn't want to play for another team when asked Friday on the "Up & Adams" show about his comments after Miami's regular-season finale against the Jets, when the Dolphins were eliminated from playoff contention.

"I love it (in Miami)," Hill said Friday. "My family loves it. Kids absolutely love being on the beach every morning. We are really building something special in Miami. We made it to the playoffs the first two years. Obviously this year was hard, but if guys continue to buy into what coach (Mike McDaniel) is building and the culture that he is trying to build, it's going to be a beautiful thing."

Words of frustration

A frustrated Hill pulled himself out of the second half of Miami's loss to the Jets on Jan. 5 when it became clear Miami would not clinch a playoff berth.

Not happy with missing the postseason for the first time in his career, Hill said afterward: "For me, I have to do what's best for me and my family, if that's here or wherever the case may be. I'm (going to) open that door for myself. I'm opening the door.

"I'm out, bro. It was great playing here, but at the end of the day, I've got to do what's best for my career. ... I'm too much of a competitor to be just out there."

Taking back what he said

The five-time All-Pro selection walked back those comments Friday.

"I could have handled the situation better," Hill said. "Instead of saying I'm out, I could have obviously handled it better. And I wish I did. But in the heat of the moment, I just said whatever I had to say. And I'm taking full accountability of that."

Season in review

After leading the NFL with 1,799 yards receiving last season, Hill finished this season — his third with the Dolphins — with just 959 on 81 catches. It was the first time he didn't have 1,000 yards receiving since he had 860 with Kansas City in an injury-filled 2019 season. It was also his fewest receptions since he had 58 in that same season.

Injuries to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa contributed to Hill's lack of production. Tagovailoa missed a career-high six games in 2024, including the Week 18 loss.

Hill said he has since spoken to Dolphins veterans such as left tackle Terron Armstead, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and running back Raheem Mostert, and offered a public apology Friday to his teammates and Tagovailoa.

"Tua, he's my guy — always will be, no matter what," Hill said. "I'm sure he understands my frustration, we all want to win ... this is my public apology to you, Tua. I love you bro."

He also spoke with McDaniel, who in his end-of-season press conference described the conversation as necessary to "clear the air in a rough and tumultuous situation."

Hill said he regretted putting his coach in a tough position with his comments.

"Me and coach's exit interview was very intense," Hill said. "It was good though, it gave me insight of exactly how he sees everything. As one of his leaders, man, I can't put my head coach through that. He already has enough things to worry about."

Hill agreed to a restructured contract this past offseason that raised his four-year total of fully guaranteed money to $106.5 million. His contract runs through 2026.