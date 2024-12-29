Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa out as Miami tries to keep playoff hopes alive against Cleveland Browns

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) scrambles with the ball during the second half of an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 15, 2024, in Houston. Ashley Landis / AP

The Miami Dolphins will try to keep their slim playoff hopes alive without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

A hip injury is keeping Tagovailoa out of Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns (3-12). The Dolphins (7-8) have to win to stay alive in the AFC wild-card race. And even if they do beat the Browns, they'll need some outside help.

Miami will conclude the regular season next weekend at the New York Jets.

Tagovailoa was downgraded to doubtful on Saturday after being limited in practice all week by the hip, which he injured on Dec. 15 against Houston. It's the latest medical setback for Tagovailoa, who was sidelined earlier this season with a concussion.

Tyler Huntley will start for Miami and face the Browns, who signed him as a free agent in March and released him at the end of training camp. This will be Huntley's fourth start this season.

The Dolphins will also be without wide receiver Jaylen Waddle because of a knee injury. He has 54 catches for 700 yards and two touchdowns.

The Dolphins scooped up the 26-year-old Huntley after Tagovailoa suffered the third documented concussion of his pro career in September. Huntley spent four seasons as Lamar Jackson's backup in Baltimore.

Huntley is 4-8 as a starter. He's completed 63.7% of his passes with nine touchdowns and eight interceptions.