Dolphins quarterback Tyler Huntley injured in 16-10 loss to Colts

INDIANAPOLIS: Tyler Goodson ran for one touchdown and Anthony Richardson led the Indianapolis Colts on two fourth-quarter scoring drives to clinch a 16-10 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Miami has dropped four of five and lost yet another quarterback, Tyler Huntley, to injury Sunday. Huntley left midway through the third quarter with a right shoulder injury and did not return. Tim Boyle finished the game for the reeling Dolphins.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tim Boyle speaks during a news conference after an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024 in Indianapolis. Michael Conroy / AP

Matt Gay's 22-yard field goal with 8:41 left in the game gave Indy its first lead, and a defensive stop at the Indianapolis 33-yard line in the final minute sealed the victory over the NFL's lowest-scoring team.

The Dolphins (2-4) had a chance to tie the score on a 54-yard field goal with 5:14 to go, but Jason Sanders' kick hit the left upright and bounced harmlessly into the end zone.

Indy (4-3) has won four of its past five and three straight home games since a loss to Houston in its opener.

Richardson was 10 of 24 with 129 yards and rushed 14 times for 56 yards while losing a fumble in his first action since Week 4. Goodson had 14 carries for 51 yards.

Miami Dolphins quarterbacks Tyler Huntley (18) and Tim Boyle (14) greet each other as they warm up before the start of an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024 in Indianapolis. Michael Conroy / AP

Boyle, who was activated Saturday from the practice squad, replaced Huntley. The Dolphins and Colts were tied 10-10 at the time of the injury.

Boyle has appeared in 21 career games with five starts with Green Bay (2019-20), Detroit (2021), Chicago (2022), the New York Jets (2023) and Miami (2024).

Huntley was signed from the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad and started his first game two weeks later after an injury to Skylar Thompso Thompson.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is set to resume practicing this week with hopes of playing next Sunday at home against the Arizona Cardinals, sources confirmed to ESPN and The Athletic on Saturday.

Tagovailoa, who has missed four games, has been in the concussion protocol but his practice window opens Wednesday.