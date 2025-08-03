Miami Dolphins and DT Zach Sieler agree on a $67.75 million contract extension

Defensive lineman Zach Sieler and the Miami Dolphins on Sunday agreed on a three-year contract extension worth up to $67.75 million, including $44 million guaranteed.

Agent Drew Rosenhaus confirmed the deal, which was first reported by ESPN.

Sieler, a leader of Miami's defense, seemed likely to get a raise after consecutive 10-sack seasons with two interceptions — one returned for a touchdown in 2023 — 118 total tackles, 24 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles.

A seventh-round pick by Baltimore in 2018, Sieler was waived by the Ravens in his second season and claimed off waivers by the Dolphins in 2019. During his six years in Miami, Sieler has become one of the league's most productive defensive tackles with 30 sacks in 65 starts.

Sieler, who turns 30 in September, had two years left on a deal that he signed in 2023, which paid him $10.25 million annually. He's now signed through the 2029 season.

Sieler has been a full participant in Dolphins training camp despite ongoing contract talks.

"I hope the message that it puts out is at the end of the day, we're going to play football," he said earlier in camp. "Now, obviously that stuff is very important. That stuff is very important to me; the respect and the money that my family gets and makes from this game, we give it all on the line every single day.

"I'm going to continue to do that every day, but to be able to go out there and work despite everything, I think I'm trying to show that you can go out there and play your best ball and still work through stuff without having to compartmentalize things."

It didn't go unnoticed by the Dolphins, especially as Miami hopes to establish a new culture of accountability this upcoming season.

"I think you define yourself by your actions, most of all in life," coach Mike McDaniel said Friday. "I'm very aware that all players have a choice in what they do on a day-to-day basis. ... I think his teammates very much recognize how Zach Sieler plays football and contributes to the building every day. And I think Zach has a vision of a team that I share, and he understands as a leader, he's trying to show guys how he wants teammates to play football. I'm excited every time I see Zach Sieler."