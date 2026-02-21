Dolphins Cancer Challenge rides to impact traffic across Miami and Broward. Check all the routes.

Traffic around Hard Rock Stadium and across parts of Miami-Dade and Broward counties is expected to be affected on Saturday, Feb. 28, during the Dolphins Cancer Challenge, with multiple cycling routes scheduled throughout the day.

DCC is an annual fundraising event that brings together cyclists and runners to support cancer research and patient care.

The first event, the Jason Taylor ride, departs the Miami International Autodrome at Hard Rock Stadium at 6 a.m. Riders will spend the next seven to nine hours on a 100-mile route through South Beach, Sunny Isles, Las Olas in Fort Lauderdale and Lighthouse Point.

The Zach Thomas ride, a 54-mile route, begins at 8 a.m. Riders will travel through downtown Fort Lauderdale, along Fort Lauderdale Beach and through Birch State Park before riding along the coastline back toward Hard Rock Stadium.

The 39-mile Larry Csonka ride is the only event that does not start at Hard Rock Stadium. The ride begins at the University of Miami in Coral Gables at 8:30 a.m. and travels through Coconut Grove and Brickell, over the Julia Tuttle Causeway to Miami Beach, into Surfside and Bal Harbour, then through Hallandale Beach before ending at Hard Rock Stadium.

The 13-mile Dan Marino ride starts at 10 a.m. and winds through Miami Gardens along Miramar Boulevard, continuing into West Park and part of Pembroke Park before returning to the stadium.

For more information on the DCC routes, click here.

There are no traffic impacts from the 5K, which takes place entirely on the track at the Miami International Autodrome.