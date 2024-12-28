Miami Dolphins are on the outside of AFC playoffs. They need help and a win over Cleveland Browns to have any chance

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) aims a pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Rebecca Blackwell / AP

The Miami Dolphins need plenty of outside help to make the AFC playoffs. First, though, they must help themselves.

With no margin for error, the Dolphins (7-8) hope to stay in the postseason hunt at least another week with a win Sunday over the Browns (3-12), whose season disintegrated weeks ago and appear on the brink of another disruptive offseason.

For Miami, this is another must-win situation, which is no different from a week ago when the Dolphins beat San Francisco. But with just two games left, the Dolphins' bubble is precariously brittle.

There are several scenarios that could lead them to a playoff berth, but they all begin with wins in Cleveland and at the New York Jets (4-11) next week. Also, they'll need various combinations of losses by the Los Angeles Chargers, Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos just to make the field.

In fact, the Chargers (9-6) and Broncos (9-6) both play Saturday, and if they win, the Dolphins could be eliminated before they even get to Cleveland.

Miami took a pregame hit on Saturday, when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was downgraded to doubtful with a hip injury that limited him in practice this week. If Tagovailoa can't play, Tyler Huntley, who spent training camp with the Browns, will make his fourth start this season.

The Dolphins' playoff odds aren't great — roughly 10% according to various playoff projection sites — but coach Mike McDaniel is confident his players have a single mindset and purpose.

Focus shouldn't be an issue.

"This team, what they've really gone through and fought for, it's not a difficult task seeing how we have, a one-game season and our chances at the playoffs are at stake," McDaniel said. "That has been a driving force — really is for our locker room and our coaching staff, really wants to play the type of football that we felt like we fell short of at portions of the season."

Like any team, the Dolphins have had their share of ups and downs. If they miss the playoffs, a 2-6 start will be among the biggest regrets.

While their odds aren't great, Tagovailoa said he and his teammates should be grateful for what's ahead.

"It's an opportunity and I don't think any of us on our team should take this for granted," said Tagovailoa, who may have more perspective than others given his history with concussions. "This is something that we've worked extremely hard for to be in the positions that we're in now, to be able to play in the NFL.

"That in itself has been a dream, so for you to short-circuit yourself and be like, 'Oh, no, we'll get it next year.' Well, how do you even know that there is going to be a next year for your career or there's going to be a next game for you? You just never know when you're weighing out those options."

The Browns are closing out a season filled with disappointment.

This was supposed to be the year they took another step toward a championship. Instead, they went in reverse.

It will be the second straight start for QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who threw two interceptions, was sacked five times and only led the Browns to one score in last week's 24-6 loss at Cincinnati.

Going into that game, Thompson-Robinson said he viewed the final three games as an audition for next season. He's had another full week to prepare, but the second-year QB said he's done using his inexperience to explain away mistakes.

"I'm not going to use that as an excuse anymore," said Thompson-Robinson, who has been dealing with a calf strain. "This isn't my first time playing. I'm not a rookie no more, so I can't use that as an excuse. I got to go out there and be able to execute, and when things don't go right, don't make a bad play worse."

Brooks' boost

Jordyn Brooks is having one of the most productive seasons for a Dolphins defender.

The linebacker's 128 total tackles are the most in a season for Miami in the last 15 years, and his three sacks make him one of four players in the NFL with at least three sacks and 100 tackles in each of the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

Signed as a free agent after four seasons in Seattle, Brooks is also the only player this season with at least 100 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, five passes defensed and three sacks.

"Going through some adversity early in the season as a team, that can always be difficult," Brooks said, "but I feel like during the course of the season, it's been a great first year getting to play with some of the guys I get to play with and then playing in the system, scheme under coach (defensive coordinator Anthony) Weaver, he's been great for us all year."

Delicate balance

McDaniel said much of this season has been about managing a wrist injury that star receiver Tyreek Hill has been dealing with, while making sure that he gets adequate reps at practice.

Hill had a poor performance against the 49ers, catching just three of seven targets for 29 yards and a touchdown. He had a third-down drop on the Dolphins' opening drive and later dropped a potential TD.

Hill later said the mistakes were due to a lack of "valuable reps" with Tagovailoa in practice after being given some rest days over the past month.

"Those Wednesday reps are definitely showing," Hill said. "As a leader, I've just got to be able to bite the bullet sometime and practice and get those valuable reps with QB1."