Dolphins activate RB Jeff Wilson Jr. ahead of Sunday night matchup with Eagles

The Dolphins activated veteran running back Jeff Wilson Jr. off injured reserve on Saturday, meaning he could make his season debut when Miami visits Philadelphia on Sunday night.

Wilson missed the first six games because of various ailments, including finger and midsection injuries. His return could be a boost for Miami's backfield, which will be without standout rookie running back De'Von Achane for at least three more games because of a knee injury.

Coach Mike McDaniel said last week that Wilson could have been activated against the Carolina Panthers but wasn't because of game-day roster limitations.

"He's doing great and he was ready to go," McDaniel said. "And really, I've never had issues with players chomping at the bit and then being like, 'All right, you have to wait.' It just means he's going to be hungrier, and I think we'll all benefit from when that time comes."

The Dolphins have the NFL's top rushing offense, averaging 181.8 yards on the ground per game.

Raheem Mostert leads the league with a career-high 11 total touchdowns, and Achane was averaging 12.1 yards per carry before his injury.

The Dolphins acquired Wilson from San Francisco last November. He had three touchdowns and 392 yards rushing in eight games with Miami in 2022.

Also Saturday, the Dolphins downgraded cornerback Nik Needham (Achilles tendon) to out and elevated tight end Tanner Conner to the active roster.

