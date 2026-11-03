Man arrested after pulling a weapon on restaurant staff at Dolphin Mall after sexuality dispute, police say

An argument over a waiter's sexuality spiraled into a violent assault and widespread panic at a popular South Florida mall when an intoxicated customer spat beer at the worker, attacked him, and pulled a loaded handgun outside a restaurant in the mall, according to an arrest report.

Emilio Gonzalez Miami-Dade Corrections

Emilio Gonzalez, 37, was arrested after City of Sweetwater police officers found him hiding underneath a vehicle on the second floor of the Dolphin Mall's parking garage.

Gonzalez faces two felony counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, along with misdemeanor counts of battery, carrying a concealed weapon in a prohibited establishment, using a firearm while under the influence of alcohol, and improper exhibition of a firearm.

According to the report, the incident began Sunday evening inside a restaurant at the mall, located at 11401 Northwest 12th Street. Gonzalez reportedly sat at the bar and consumed five beers, three ordered directly from the bartender and two served at a table, the report notes.

While at the establishment, the report said Gonzalez engaged an assistant waiter in an argument, questioning the worker about his sexuality. When the employee told Gonzalez the questions were inappropriate, Gonzalez took a drink of beer and intentionally spat it onto the worker's arm.

Gonzalez walked out of the restaurant but returned moments later as the same assistant waiter walked onto the outdoor dining patio carrying a pizza, police said.

The alleged assault on restaurant employees

Investigators said Gonzalez ambushed the employee, repeatedly punching him in the face with closed fists, knocking him to the ground, and continuing to strike him. When a second waiter tried to pull Gonzalez off the victim, Gonzalez punched that worker in the face as well. Both employees suffered visible injuries, according to police.

A male companion who arrived at the restaurant with Gonzalez stepped in to separate him from the workers, allowing the two injured employees to retreat toward the front doors, the report said.

As the two employees backed away, Gonzalez pulled a semiautomatic handgun from his waistband and aimed it directly at them from the entrance of the patio, according to the report.

The restaurant was open and active with diners seated nearby when the gun was drawn, according to the report. Both employees scrambled for cover inside the business, while the sight of the weapon triggered widespread fear across the mall corridor, sending crowds of patrons screaming and running for safety, the report said.

Gonzalez tucked the handgun back into his waistband and walked away into the parking lot.

How officers arrested the suspect

Several witnesses called 911 while another bystander followed Gonzalez and his companion across the property to a parking garage.

Officers from both the Sweetwater and Doral police departments responded and discovered Gonzalez hiding underneath a parked vehicle on the garage's second floor. Next to him, officers recovered a loaded Glock 17 handgun.

Arresting officers noted that Gonzalez smelled strongly of alcohol, slurred his speech, and showed signs of head injuries sustained during the fight. He was taken to a local hospital for medical evaluation before being booked into jail.

Investigators noted that while Gonzalez possessed a valid Florida concealed weapons permit, state law strictly prohibits carrying firearms in the bar portions of dining establishments or handling firearms while intoxicated.

His total bond was set at $13,650, and according to the Miami-Dade corrections website, he submitted his bond amount.