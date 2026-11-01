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One in custody after false shooting report at Dolphin Mall, police say

By
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
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S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Miami

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One person is in custody after reports of a possible shooting at Dolphin Mall on Sunday, officials said, adding that no shooting occurred.

Sweetwater police and Miami-Dade Fire crews were called to Dolphin Mall on Sunday after reports of a possible shooting.

"Following a thorough initial assessment, [officers] confirmed that no shooting occurred," Sweetwater PD said in a statement

Police said one person is in custody in connection with the incident.

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