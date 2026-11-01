One in custody after false shooting report at Dolphin Mall, police say
One person is in custody after reports of a possible shooting at Dolphin Mall on Sunday, officials said, adding that no shooting occurred.
Sweetwater police and Miami-Dade Fire crews were called to Dolphin Mall on Sunday after reports of a possible shooting.
"Following a thorough initial assessment, [officers] confirmed that no shooting occurred," Sweetwater PD said in a statement
Police said one person is in custody in connection with the incident.