Black Friday shoppers packed Dolphin Mall as the holiday shopping season kicked off, with many consumers searching for deals while navigating higher costs and tighter budgets.

Despite the crowds, fewer people are expected to shop during Thanksgiving weekend this year compared with last year, according to the National Retail Federation.

"It's the busiest I've ever seen it," shopper Sofia Erazo said of the crowds at Dolphin Mall.

For many South Florida shoppers, finding a bargain has become more important than ever.

"Anytime I can get a good deal, I'm going to take it," Erazo added.

As inflation and household expenses continue to pressure budgets, many consumers are relying on alternative payment options to make holiday purchases.

According to a LendingTree survey, 47% of Americans have used a buy now, pay later (BNPL) service. The study also found that 54% of shoppers said they need it to make ends meet.

Erazo said she has used buy now, pay later services for purchases ranging from makeup to meals.

"I love Afterpay," she said. "Definitely a good way to shop, too, to save some money."

Others are taking a different approach by scaling back. Lena Bermudez said she plans to focus more on gathering with family than buying presents.

"I provide food for them and that's it," Bermudez said. "Gifts? No. I don't do gifts for them."

For shoppers like Kaleb Wells, the holiday season is about more than what's in the shopping bag.

"You get a vibe, you get to see everybody around," Wells said. "It's more lively."

While Black Friday remains one of the busiest shopping days of the year, Cyber Monday is expected to draw millions more shoppers online. The National Retail Federation estimates 66.1 million consumers are expected to shop from their computers and mobile devices when Cyber Monday sales begin.